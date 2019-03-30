39,800 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Purchased by Bristol Advisors LLC

Bristol Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 39,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 4.7% of Bristol Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 4,656,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,255,000 after purchasing an additional 821,647 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,141,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,562 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,819,000 after acquiring an additional 44,457 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,896,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,630,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,073,000 after acquiring an additional 154,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $101.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $119.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $26.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 24.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.87.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $599,310.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,569.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Crown bought 5,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.79 per share, with a total value of $518,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 311,447 shares in the company, valued at $32,325,084.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,110 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

