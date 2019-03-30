240,696 Shares in SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 240,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 110,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 14.7% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 82,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,829 shares during the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. SSR Mining Inc has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43 and a beta of -0.53.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $103.71 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSRM. BidaskClub raised SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. CIBC restated an “average” rating and issued a $16.25 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Monday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded SSR Mining from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.85.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/240696-shares-in-ssr-mining-inc-ssrm-acquired-by-two-sigma-investments-lp.html.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Further Reading: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.