194,577 Shares in GasLog Ltd (GLOG) Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 194,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in GasLog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in GasLog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its position in GasLog by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in GasLog by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. raised its position in GasLog by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 43,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Get GasLog alerts:

GLOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GasLog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of GasLog from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.

Shares of GasLog stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.31. GasLog Ltd has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $188.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.16 million. GasLog had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GasLog Ltd will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “194,577 Shares in GasLog Ltd (GLOG) Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/194577-shares-in-gaslog-ltd-glog-acquired-by-two-sigma-investments-lp.html.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of February 28, 2018, its owned fleet consisted of 28 LNG carriers, including 23 ships on the water and 5 on order.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG).

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.