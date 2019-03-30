180,000 Shares in Western Digital Corp (WDC) Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 180,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Western Digital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 767.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 153,470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 135,770 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 4,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 55,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 114,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark P. Long sold 17,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,937,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WDC. BidaskClub cut Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.58.

WDC opened at $48.06 on Friday. Western Digital Corp has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $93.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Western Digital had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

