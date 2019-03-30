1,700 Shares in Erie Indemnity (ERIE) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ERIE. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 72.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Erie Indemnity stock opened at $178.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Erie Indemnity has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $188.02.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $576.47 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is 65.34%.

In other Erie Indemnity news, SVP Louis F. Colaizzo purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.00 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,615 shares of company stock valued at $219,513. 46.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered Erie Indemnity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Erie Indemnity Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

