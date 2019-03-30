$17.35 Million in Sales Expected for SB One Bancorp (SBBX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) to announce $17.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SB One Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.30 million. SB One Bancorp posted sales of $13.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will report full year sales of $72.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.90 million to $72.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $79.50 million, with estimates ranging from $78.90 million to $80.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SB One Bancorp.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $13.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 14.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBBX. Boenning Scattergood set a $28.00 price target on SB One Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised SB One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

In other SB One Bancorp news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 3,000 shares of SB One Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $64,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,758.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 1,306 shares of company stock worth $29,708 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBBX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in SB One Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in SB One Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $615,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SB One Bancorp by 88.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SB One Bancorp by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. 43.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBBX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 53,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.62. SB One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. SB One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

