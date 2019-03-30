167,220 Shares in Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 167,220 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Nuance Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $16.93 on Friday. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $493.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUAN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 475,900 shares in the company, valued at $8,090,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 26,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $435,744.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 506,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,259,584.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,761 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

