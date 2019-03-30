$161.44 Million in Sales Expected for Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) will post sales of $161.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $157.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.00 million. Green Brick Partners reported sales of $128.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year sales of $681.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $669.20 million to $693.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $714.44 million, with estimates ranging from $701.23 million to $727.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $185.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.94 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.98%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

Green Brick Partners stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 53,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,491. The stock has a market cap of $445.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.69. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $12.50.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director John R. Farris acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,059. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry Brandler acquired 6,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,453.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 40,197 shares of company stock worth $359,873 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 19,746 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, single family, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots for public and large private builders; and land and construction financing business.

