12,420 Shares in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (IBDL) Purchased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 98.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $501,000.

IBDL stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $25.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0566 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

