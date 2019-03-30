111 (YI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.60

111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 56408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 111 during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 111 during the third quarter valued at about $473,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 111 during the third quarter valued at about $6,785,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of 111 by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after buying an additional 61,626 shares during the period. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

