10,181,488 Shares in General Motors (GM) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,181,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $340,570,000. Norges Bank owned 0.72% of General Motors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alan S. Batey sold 70,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $2,697,511.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,731.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Hatto sold 8,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $339,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of General Motors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Motors to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.84.

NYSE:GM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.10. 9,428,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,501,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.31 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

