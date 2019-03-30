10,168 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headinvest LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1,789.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,560,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3,117.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 781,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,508,000 after acquiring an additional 757,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $41.99 and a 1-year high of $57.51.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $4,134,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 8,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $500,114.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,127 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

