-$1.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.79) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.41). Blueprint Medicines reported earnings per share of ($1.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year earnings of ($7.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.34) to ($5.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($8.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.41) to ($7.62). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.07). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 46.58% and a negative net margin of 531.53%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BPMC. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.25.

BPMC opened at $80.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $103.12.

In related news, insider Marion Dorsch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $194,718.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,300 shares in the company, valued at $194,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total transaction of $35,503.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,503.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,359 shares of company stock worth $3,798,843 in the last 90 days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

