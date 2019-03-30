$1.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Technologies Co. (UTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) to post earnings per share of $1.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the lowest is $1.72. United Technologies also posted earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Technologies will report full-year earnings of $7.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $9.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Technologies.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UTX shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut United Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

In other United Technologies news, CEO Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 16,587 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $2,099,748.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,888,010.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 35,942 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total value of $4,449,979.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,770 shares of company stock worth $12,153,044. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,045,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. United Technologies has a 12 month low of $100.48 and a 12 month high of $144.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

