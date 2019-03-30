$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Mplx Lp (MPLX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) will report $1.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mplx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.77 billion. Mplx reported sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mplx will report full year sales of $7.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $8.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.16). Mplx had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPLX shares. ValuEngine raised Mplx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mplx in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

MPLX opened at $32.89 on Friday. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Mplx by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Mplx by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Mplx by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 57,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Mplx by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

