$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) to post sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the highest is $1.43 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts posted sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will report full year sales of $5.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Host Hotels and Resorts.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Citigroup downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Barclays raised Host Hotels and Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels and Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

HST opened at $18.90 on Friday. Host Hotels and Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Bluhm sold 18,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $364,262.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,101.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

