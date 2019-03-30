$1.29 EPS Expected for Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) will announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Essent Group posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full-year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.76 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Essent Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Essent Group stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.45. The company had a trading volume of 616,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $47.94.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,892. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff Cashmer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $934,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,605.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,322 shares of company stock worth $5,959,631 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 212,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

