$1.05 EPS Expected for Quidel Co. (QDEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Quidel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.21. Quidel reported earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Quidel had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $132.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Quidel from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Quidel to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

QDEL opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.21. Quidel has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $77.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 14,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,013,886.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,055.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $51,698.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,237 shares in the company, valued at $19,654,472.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 269,848 shares of company stock worth $17,650,722. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Quidel during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Quidel during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

