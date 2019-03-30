$0.77 EPS Expected for CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) will announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CSG Systems International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.78. CSG Systems International reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CSG Systems International.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.30 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

CSGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered CSG Systems International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other news, EVP Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 4,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $177,482.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,647.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret C. Griess sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $1,022,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,457,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGS traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $42.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,093. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.10. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $46.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.10%.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

