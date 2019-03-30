$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.49. OceanFirst Financial posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $70.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.11 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

In other news, insider Grace Vallacchi sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $42,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph R. Iantosca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,884 shares of company stock worth $1,350,695. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,458 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 29,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,581 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.06. The company had a trading volume of 197,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,088. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

