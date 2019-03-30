$0.31 EPS Expected for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $437.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AJRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 29,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,018,556.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,156,563.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 960.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter.

AJRD stock opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.74.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.