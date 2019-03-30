-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.08). Orion Energy Systems posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Orion Energy Systems.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.99 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 35.15%.

OESX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems stock. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 667,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 2.26% of Orion Energy Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OESX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.89. 61,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,057. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.58. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.