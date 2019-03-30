$0.05 EPS Expected for Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Kamada reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. Kamada had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.21 million for the quarter.

KMDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th.

Shares of Kamada stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 49,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,454. The company has a market cap of $233.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Kamada has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $6.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 341.7% in the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 36,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 27,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 155,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 104,397 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 308,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

