-$0.04 EPS Expected for Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quotient Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). Quotient Technology reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Quotient Technology.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $107.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QUOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Quotient Technology to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $50,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chad Summe sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $37,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,719 shares of company stock worth $804,083. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Quotient Technology by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Quotient Technology by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Quotient Technology by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Quotient Technology by 55.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 429,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.88 million, a PE ratio of -41.13 and a beta of 0.25. Quotient Technology has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

