-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.00. Limelight Networks posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on LLNW. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

LLNW traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.23. 2,729,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.04 million, a P/E ratio of -161.50, a PEG ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 2.69. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $5.52.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLNW. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,672,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,865 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,787,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,994,000 after acquiring an additional 832,689 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 329.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,052,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 807,359 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,660,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,972,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 610,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

