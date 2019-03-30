$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Joint Corp (JYNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) to post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Joint’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Joint reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Joint will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Joint.

Get Joint alerts:

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. Joint had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 0.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JYNT shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Joint to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Joint to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Joint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 276,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 18,099 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 103,972 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 18,099 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 190,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Joint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. 49.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Joint stock traded up $1.60 on Monday, reaching $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 283,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,090. The stock has a market cap of $194.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.75. Joint has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $15.89.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 442, including 394 franchised clinics, and 48 corporate owned or managed clinics.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Joint (JYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.