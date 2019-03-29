Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) in the last few weeks:

3/22/2019 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates which are in clinical trial stage include ZYN002 and ZYN001 synthetic transdermal cannabinoid therapeutics for indications including refractory epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania. “

3/20/2019 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2019 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

3/12/2019 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/7/2019 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We rate ZYNE Overweight. We focus our valuation on FXS, where we are encouraged by the open-label, long-term data, with meaningful and durable improvements that we see having predictive value for the pbo-controlled pivotal CONNECT-FX trial. On epilepsy indications, we await further data after a disappointment in focal epilepsy. Section may be found on pages 4 – 5.We use a discounted NPV revenue calculation that yields ~$8 for ZYN002 in the U.S. FXS market and ~$3 in the EU.””

3/5/2019 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2019 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $5.49 on Friday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $114.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 4.93.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $177,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid treatments for rare or near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which completed Phase II clinical trial for pediatric and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome, pediatric and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, and adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures; and ZYN001 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat Tourette syndrome.

