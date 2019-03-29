Zurcoin (ZUR) Market Capitalization Hits $41,565.00

Zurcoin (CURRENCY:ZUR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Zurcoin has a total market capitalization of $41,565.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Zurcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zurcoin has traded up 95.1% against the dollar. One Zurcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000106 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000895 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zurcoin Coin Profile

ZUR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Zurcoin’s total supply is 87,653,034 coins. The official website for Zurcoin is zurcoin.org

Buying and Selling Zurcoin

Zurcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zurcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zurcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zurcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

