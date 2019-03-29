Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,238 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 0.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 233,080 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,095 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 246.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 10.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,815 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 47.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZUMZ. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Pivotal Research lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on Zumiez and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $598.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Zumiez had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $304.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

