Zonecoin Price Reaches $0.0098 (ZNE)

Zonecoin (CURRENCY:ZNE) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last week, Zonecoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Zonecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Zonecoin has a total market capitalization of $25,297.00 and $0.00 worth of Zonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00042116 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007609 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00015818 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00155107 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002661 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000330 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00050320 BTC.

Zonecoin Profile

Zonecoin (ZNE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2016. Zonecoin’s total supply is 2,581,970 coins. Zonecoin’s official Twitter account is @ZonecoinTech . The official website for Zonecoin is www.zonecoin.tech

Buying and Selling Zonecoin

Zonecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

