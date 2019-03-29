Zilla Reaches Market Capitalization of $861,396.00 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $861,396.00 and approximately $68,096.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla token can currently be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . The official website for Zilla is zla.io

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

