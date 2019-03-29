Zap (ZAP) Price Up 19.8% Over Last Week

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Zap has a total market cap of $2.49 million and $8,422.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zap has traded up 19.8% against the dollar. One Zap token can now be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $693.77 or 0.16938355 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00060277 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00001298 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

ZAP is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

