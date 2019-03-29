Zacks: Origin Bancorp Inc (OBNK) Given $42.67 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) has received an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $42.67 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Origin Bancorp an industry rank of 42 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

OBNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Stephens set a $44.00 target price on shares of Origin Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OBNK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.05. 36,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $42.31. The stock has a market cap of $799.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $52.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.09 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.91%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and grants single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, and commercial building loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers.

