Zacks: Medallion Financial Corp (MFIN) Given $10.67 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $10.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Medallion Financial an industry rank of 189 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MFIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on shares of Medallion Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFIN. Seacliff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 207,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 107,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 85,326 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

MFIN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.89. 805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,578. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $167.83 million, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.75.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

