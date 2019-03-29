Zacks: J Alexanders Holdings Inc (JAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $15.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned J Alexanders an industry rank of 158 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get J Alexanders alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered J Alexanders from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th.

Shares of J Alexanders stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.82. 36,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,035. J Alexanders has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $144.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.70.

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. J Alexanders had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $63.21 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J Alexanders will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of J Alexanders by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J Alexanders by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,121,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 188,946 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of J Alexanders by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 57,216 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J Alexanders by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,274,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,170,000 after purchasing an additional 319,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of J Alexanders by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J Alexanders Company Profile

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full service restaurants in the United States. It operates four complementary upscale dining restaurant concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill (Stoney River).

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J Alexanders (JAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J Alexanders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Alexanders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.