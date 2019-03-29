Zacks Investment Research Upgrades United Financial Bancorp (UBNK) to Hold

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “United Financial Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for United Bank, a full service financial services firm offering a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of the Bank. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. is based in Connecticut. “

Get United Financial Bancorp alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of United Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th.

NASDAQ UBNK opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.77. United Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $18.33.

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $57.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.40 million. United Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that United Financial Bancorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Financial Bancorp news, EVP Brandon Craig Lorey sold 14,137 shares of United Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $227,747.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin E. Ross sold 5,636 shares of United Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $87,865.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,313 shares of company stock worth $388,843. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 370,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,664 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of United Financial Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $3,139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,845,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,724,000 after acquiring an additional 43,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

About United Financial Bancorp

United Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest-bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Financial Bancorp (UBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.