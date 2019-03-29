Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Teledyne Technologies (TDY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $257.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Teledyne Technologies' shares have increased in the past twelve months. With the current U.S. administration being in favor of increased defense spending, macroeconomic environment in the nation has been boosting the company’s prospects. Increased contract wins from the Pentagon as well as other U.S. allies for its cost-effective defense solutions have been serving as a primary growth driver for Teledyne Technologies. In fact, these contract wins bolster the company’s backlog. With technological advancements, demand for cloud-based services is on the rise and need for real time network traffic is also growing. These, in turn, are expected to bolster the global protocol analyzer market, where in Teledyne Technologies serves as a prominent manufacturer. However, with the current U.S. economy being in favor of expanding interest rate, the credit market may not be much favorable for Teledyne Technologies.”

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $248.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

TDY opened at $233.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $177.68 and a 12 month high of $250.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $748.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total value of $129,512.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,212,822 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDY. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

