Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Qumu (QUMU) to “Buy”

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a $2.75 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Qumu Corp. provides enterprise video solutions. The company offers a media appliance for video creation and distribution, an enterprise video platform to manage process stages in a video’s lifecycle, a solution to manage and deliver live Webcasts and digital signage software to deliver corporate video communications and other content to displays in reception areas, lobbies, lunchrooms, waiting areas and other gathering places. It serves financial services, communications, manufacturing, and professional services markets. Qumu Corp., formerly known as Rimage Corporation, is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on QUMU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of Qumu stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Qumu has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $24.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -0.08.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Qumu had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. Research analysts forecast that Qumu will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers Qumu Qx Enterprise Video Platform, an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

