Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) to Hold

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels. It engages in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Shares of NMM opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.81. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 38,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27,039 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 21,937 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $750,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,601,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 241,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navios Maritime Partners (NMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.