Zacks Investment Research Lowers Popular (BPOP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Popular, Inc. is a diversified, publicly owned bank holding company. The corporation’s principal subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, has one of the largest retail franchise in Puerto Rico, operating numerous branches and automated teller machines. The Bank also operates branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and New York. “

BPOP has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Popular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a research report on Friday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.63.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $51.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.18. Popular has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $58.55.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $629.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.90 million. Popular had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Popular will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

In other news, insider Carlos J. Vazquez sold 4,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $221,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,408.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $278,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,044.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,046 shares of company stock valued at $888,326. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Popular by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

