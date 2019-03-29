Zacks Investment Research Lowers Evolent Health (EVH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, "Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. "

EVH has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, December 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $34.00 to $21.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.54.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Evolent Health has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $29.05.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.66 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. Evolent Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 3.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 59.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,838,000 after buying an additional 209,540 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 46.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,212,000 after buying an additional 760,844 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 235.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

