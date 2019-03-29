Zacks Investment Research Lowers Century Aluminum (CENX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Century Aluminum should gain from initiatives to reduce operating costs. These initiatives are expected to support its bottom line starting in second-quarter 2019. The company is also expected to benefit from strong aluminum demand across automotive and aerospace markets as well as acquisitions. It is seeing strong downstream demand in most regions and sectors, particularly in the United States. However, Century Aluminum is exposed to certain operational challenges. Higher power prices, lower realized selling prices and higher alumina costs are likely to hurt margins. Also, the company has underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Century Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised Century Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. B. Riley set a $15.00 price objective on Century Aluminum and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Century Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.89.

NASDAQ CENX opened at $8.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $753.26 million, a P/E ratio of -63.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.02 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $4,668,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 480.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after buying an additional 602,177 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $3,382,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,702,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,146,000 after buying an additional 214,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary and secondary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Aluminum (CENX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.