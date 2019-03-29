Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ResMed (RMD) to Sell

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, ResMed has underperformed its industry. ResMed exited the second quarter of fiscal 2019 on a dull note. Device sales in France and Japan were impacted as customers completed their connected device upgrade programs. The company expects this impact to persist over the next few quarters. Challenges like competitive bidding and reimbursement issues continue to plague ResMed. The company is also exposed to a challenging pricing scenario. Rising costs leading to a weak gross margin scenario is another concern. On a postive note, ResMed registered growth at CER across all geographical regions in the reported quarter. Overall, the company saw strong sales from Software-as-a-Service business as well as new mask products and devices. Within Software-as-a-Service, the company recorded steady growth in Brightree service offerings and incremental contribution from the buyouts of MatrixCare and HEALTHCAREfirst.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RMD. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.20.

ResMed stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.09. 2,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,472. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. ResMed has a 52 week low of $90.64 and a 52 week high of $118.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.77 million. ResMed had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 26.53%. ResMed’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ResMed will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $756,551.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,321,128.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total transaction of $276,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,435,297. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,205 shares of company stock valued at $7,980,737 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 271,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,918,000 after acquiring an additional 205,700 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $851,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in ResMed by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 58,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 49,170 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in ResMed by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 27,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ResMed by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 48,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

