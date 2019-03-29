Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) to Strong Sell

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Ligand reported encouraging fourth-quarter results, beating estimates on both counts. The company’s Captisol Formulation technology resulted in partnerships with several leading drug companies like Novartis and Amgen that provide it with funds in the form of milestone and royalty payments. Ligand is acquiring other technology platforms like OmniAb platform from OMT acquisition to reduce dependence on Captisol formulation. OmniAb is likely to drive future revenues. Shares of Ligand have underperformed the industry so far this year. Following the sale Promacta rights, the company will derive a substantial portion of its revenues from royalties associated with the sales of Kyprolis. The drug has shown encouraging growth and will achieve blockbuster status in 2019. However, any setback related to this product could have a substantial impact.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.29.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $123.53 on Wednesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $98.56 and a one year high of $278.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 57.00% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $59.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.29 per share, with a total value of $285,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,160,491.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

