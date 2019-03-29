Zacks: CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. CooTek (Cayman)’s rating score has declined by 67% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $13.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CooTek (Cayman) an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on CooTek (Cayman) in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp set a $14.00 price objective on CooTek (Cayman) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CooTek (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTK. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at about $2,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CooTek (Cayman) stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 64,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,854. CooTek has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $47.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CooTek will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

