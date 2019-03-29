Zacks: Brokerages Expect Smart Global Holdings Inc (SGH) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) to announce $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Smart Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $0.84. Smart Global posted earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Global will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $7.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Smart Global.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). Smart Global had a return on equity of 83.61% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SGH shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Smart Global in a report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Smart Global from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

In other Smart Global news, SVP Kiwan Kim sold 6,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $166,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $231,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,032 shares of company stock worth $1,088,876 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGH. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Smart Global by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,667,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,913,000 after purchasing an additional 417,170 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Smart Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Smart Global by 7,691.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Smart Global by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 630,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 266,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Smart Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,580,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,545. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.39. Smart Global has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $53.65.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

