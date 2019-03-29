Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rev Group Inc (REVG) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) to announce $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rev Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Rev Group reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rev Group will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rev Group.

Get Rev Group alerts:

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $518.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rev Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Rev Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Rev Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Rev Group to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Rev Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rev Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

REVG stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.32. Rev Group has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The company has a market cap of $660.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Rev Group’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Rev Group by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 85,134 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Rev Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,629,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rev Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rev Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $726,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rev Group by 898.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 54,667 shares during the period.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rev Group (REVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rev Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rev Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.