Zacks: Brokerages Expect Randgold Resources Ltd. (GOLD) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Randgold Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOLD) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Randgold Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.12. Randgold Resources posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Randgold Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Randgold Resources.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Randgold Resources had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. CIBC raised shares of Randgold Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Desjardins raised shares of Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Randgold Resources and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Randgold Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.47.

Randgold Resources stock opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of -0.23. Randgold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Randgold Resources by 11.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Randgold Resources by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,238,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,907,000 after purchasing an additional 266,142 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Randgold Resources by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 186,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 58,156 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Randgold Resources by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,311,000 after purchasing an additional 133,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Randgold Resources by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 91,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Randgold Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold deposits. Its projects include the following: Loulo-Gounkoto complex, Morila gold mine, Tongon gold mine, Kibali gold mine, and Massawa. The company was founded in August 1995 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

