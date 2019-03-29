Zacks: Brokerages Expect PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) will post sales of $18.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PDF Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $19.30 million. PDF Solutions posted sales of $24.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that PDF Solutions will report full-year sales of $86.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.50 million to $88.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $103.30 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $106.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PDF Solutions.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $19.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. PDF Solutions’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub raised PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 14.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 56,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PDF Solutions by 16.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,867,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after acquiring an additional 263,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PDF Solutions by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,964,000 after acquiring an additional 113,917 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in PDF Solutions by 52.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 376,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 129,000 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $268,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $396.69 million, a P/E ratio of -50.88 and a beta of 1.39. PDF Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $13.84.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits (IC) in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions.

