Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Will Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will post $1.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the lowest is $1.41. Gilead Sciences reported earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year earnings of $6.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Mizuho set a $88.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.29.

In related news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $1,279,081.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,630,474.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $173,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,898.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,468 shares of company stock worth $1,627,948. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 554,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,658,000 after purchasing an additional 271,000 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 506,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,697,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,915,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,432,527. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.16. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $79.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

